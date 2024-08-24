Army Chief Receives US Counterpart
8/24/2024 3:24:02 PM
Amman, Aug. 24 (Petra) -- Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Maj. Gen. Yousef Huneiti, received on Saturday, Chairman of the US Joint Chiefs of Staff, General Charles Brown.
Huneiti and his US counterpart reviewed topics of mutual collaboration and coordination in a variety of disciplines, as well as recent regional and international developments.
They also addressed issues that benefit the two nations' armed forces, emphasizing the necessity of coordinating global efforts to promote peace and security.
The US Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, for his part, highlighted Jordan's crucial role and its ongoing efforts to solidify security and stability in the area.
The meeting was attended by the US Ambassador in Amman, the US Defense Attaché and a number of senior officers of the Jordan Armed Forces (JAF).
