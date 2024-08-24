Uzbekistan And South Korea Forge Payment Integration Deal Between HUMO And BC Card
8/24/2024 3:10:17 PM
Uzbekistan's National Interbank Processing Center (HUMO) and
South Korea's BC Card have signed an agreement to integrate their
payment systems, Azernews reports.
This agreement will enable cardholders from both systems to make
transactions seamlessly using their domestic cards in both Korea
and Uzbekistan. HUMO announced that this partnership will enhance
international relations in the field of cashless payments and
provide greater convenience for users of both HUMO and BC Card.
Maqsad Mukhitdinov, First Deputy Chairman of the Board of the
National Interbank Processing Center, stated,“This collaboration
supports the advancement of international payment relations and
offers HUMO and BC Card holders the ability to use their local
cards across both countries.”
Additionally, Uzbekistan has initiated the privatization of the
National Interbank Processing Center (HUMO), offering 100 percent
of the state-owned shares for public negotiation, in accordance
with Article 22 of the Law of Uzbekistan on Privatization of State
Property.
The National Interbank Processing Center holds the necessary
license from the Central Bank of Uzbekistan to operate as a payment
system operator.
