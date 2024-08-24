Uzbekistan And South Korea Forge Payment Integration Deal Between HUMO And BC Card

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Uzbekistan's National Interbank Processing Center (HUMO) and South Korea's BC Card have signed an agreement to integrate their payment systems, Azernews reports.

This agreement will enable cardholders from both systems to make transactions seamlessly using their domestic cards in both Korea and Uzbekistan. HUMO announced that this partnership will enhance international relations in the field of cashless payments and provide greater convenience for users of both HUMO and BC Card.

Maqsad Mukhitdinov, First Deputy Chairman of the Board of the National Interbank Processing Center, stated,“This collaboration supports the advancement of international payment relations and offers HUMO and BC Card holders the ability to use their local cards across both countries.”

Additionally, Uzbekistan has initiated the privatization of the National Interbank Processing Center (HUMO), offering 100 percent of the state-owned shares for public negotiation, in accordance with Article 22 of the Law of Uzbekistan on Privatization of State Property.

The National Interbank Processing Center holds the necessary license from the Central Bank of Uzbekistan to operate as a payment system operator.