Jordan Is A Multiparty, Politically Pluralistic State, Not A One-Party State, Says Political Affairs Minister

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Aug. 24 (Petra) -- of and Parliamentary Affairs, Haditha Khraisha, said that Jordan is a multiparty and pluralistic state, not a one-party one, and the existence of 38 parties supports this claim.Khraisha gave his remarks in a meeting organized by the Department of Palestinian Affairs (DPA) on Saturday with heads of camp committees, representatives of civil society institutions, and a number of citizens in the Kingdom's camps to talk about participation in the elections.One of the most significant phases of Jordan's political decision-making, according to Khraisha, is the impending parliamentary elections. Voters are expected to engage in the process and help choose their representatives for the new parliament based on political programs.He emphasized the seriousness with which the state and all of its official agencies are taking the fight against black money, and he called on the public to assess the parties' plans for next week's launch on the basis of rational and workable programmatic frameworks rather than on populism and rhetorical platforms that have no bearing.Regarding the party lists, Khraisha stated that diverse political, party, and public forces have agreed that these seats are not designated for people but rather for parties and public political forces that support those parties and their agendas.He explained that Jordanian society reacted positively to the political modernization, and the results were positive in terms of party affiliation, as the number reached 95,000 party members in 38 Jordanian national parties, pointing out that this number is unprecedented in the history of political life, which indicates Jordanians' awareness of organized work, especially since he expects that this number will increase after the elections when the citizen sees the power that the parties will obtain under the dome of Parliament.In response to questions about the formation of parties, Kharisha said: Jordanian parties are not formed by a decision of the state, but by the will of the citizens, and this is not new to us. Since 1992, party life has returned under the Parties Law, and it was hoped that the behavior of voters would be based on party programs, but the majority went to vote on the basis of interest and service.