عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Heavy Rain In Liaoning, China Claims 11 Lives And Leaves 14 Missing

Heavy Rain In Liaoning, China Claims 11 Lives And Leaves 14 Missing


8/24/2024 3:10:17 PM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Recent heavy rainfall in China's northeastern Liaoning Province has resulted in 11 fatalities and 14 missing persons, according to state broadcaster CCTV, Azernews reports citing NDTV.

On the evening of August 23, a press conference in Huludao City, Liaoning, addressed the flood prevention, control measures, and disaster relief efforts. CCTV reported that the severe weather has caused extensive damage across Huludao City, particularly in Jianchang County and Suizhong County. The heavy rains have severely impacted infrastructure, including roads, electricity, communications, housing, and crops.

Following multiple rounds of inspections, authorities confirmed that the disaster has claimed 10 lives, with 14 individuals still missing. Tragically, an official involved in rescue operations also lost their life.

Search and rescue operations are ongoing as efforts continue to locate and assist those affected by the devastating floods.

MENAFN24082024000195011045ID1108596676


AzerNews

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search