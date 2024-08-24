Heavy Rain In Liaoning, China Claims 11 Lives And Leaves 14 Missing
8/24/2024 3:10:17 PM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Recent heavy rainfall in China's northeastern Liaoning Province
has resulted in 11 fatalities and 14 missing persons, according to
state broadcaster CCTV, Azernews reports citing
NDTV.
On the evening of August 23, a press conference in Huludao City,
Liaoning, addressed the flood prevention, control measures, and
disaster relief efforts. CCTV reported that the severe weather has
caused extensive damage across Huludao City, particularly in
Jianchang County and Suizhong County. The heavy rains have severely
impacted infrastructure, including roads, electricity,
communications, housing, and crops.
Following multiple rounds of inspections, authorities confirmed
that the disaster has claimed 10 lives, with 14 individuals still
missing. Tragically, an official involved in rescue operations also
lost their life.
Search and rescue operations are ongoing as efforts continue to
locate and assist those affected by the devastating floods.
