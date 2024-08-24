Ghana Urges Enhanced Indian Investment And Commonwealth Cooperation At ASSOCHAM Conference

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Aug 24 (KNN) Ghana's Deputy for Trade and Industry, Michael Okyere Baafi, called for enhanced Indian and broader Commonwealth cooperation during the ASSOCHAM Commonwealth Champions in New Delhi on Friday.

Highlighting Ghana's readiness to partner with Indian businesses, Baafi emphasised potential collaborations in agriculture, manufacturing, technology, and infrastructure development. He underscored India's pivotal role in Ghana's developmental trajectory.

Baafi stressed the unique nature of the Commonwealth, noting its representation of nearly a third of the global population.

He advocated for the reduction of trade barriers within the Commonwealth to facilitate market access for Ghana, particularly in the exchange of goods and services.

The Ghanaian minister emphasised the importance of capacity building and technology transfer in bolstering industrial competitiveness. He sought increased collaboration in sectors such as agriculture, manufacturing, and information technology.

Addressing infrastructure development, Baafi urged Commonwealth nations to support African countries in enhancing their transport, energy, and digital infrastructure, describing it as crucial for realising the full potential of the Commonwealth.

The minister also highlighted the need for partnerships in education and skills development. He expressed Ghana's interest in deepening collaborations through expanded scholarship programs and vocational training initiatives aimed at empowering Ghanaian youth.

Ghana remains a significant trading partner for India in Africa, with bilateral trade reaching USD 2.87 billion in the 2022-23 fiscal year.

India has emerged as the third-largest investor in Ghana, with investments spanning pharmaceuticals, construction, manufacturing, trade services, agriculture, and tourism, among other sectors.

This diplomatic outreach comes as Ghana seeks to strengthen its economic ties and foster development through international partnerships within the Commonwealth framework.

