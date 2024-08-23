Weather Alert: IMD Issues Red Alert In Tripura, Orange Alert For Uttarakhand; Check Advisory

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast a generally cloudy day with a light rain spell over Delhi and its adjoining areas.

Over the course of two to three days, the nation's capital is expected to see mild to moderate showers, thunderstorms, and lightning.

Additionally, Uttarakhand is experiencing nonstop rain, and over the next seven days, the Met Department predicts more significant downpours. For the Himalayan state, IMD has issued an orange signal, predicting severe to very heavy rainfall over the course of the next 24 hours.

There is a chance of heavy rain across Rajasthan from August 27 and throughout Uttar Pradesh from August 23 to August 26. "There is a high probability of isolated, intense rainfall over Uttarakhand on August 22 and 23, as well as East Rajasthan on August 25," the IMD reported.

Throughout the week, the IMD has also forecasted scattered to moderately widespread rainfall over Marathwada, Madhya Maharashtra, Gujarat, and central India's Konkan and Goa to see mild to moderate rainfall.

Meanwhile, heavy rains have wreaked havoc in the Northeastern state of Tripura triggering landslides. At least 22 people died and two others are missing due to incessant rainfall in the past few days and landslides.

Over the next 6-7 days, Tripura is probably going to get extremely severe rains. On August 25, the IMD issued a red signal for the state, predicting exceptionally high rains.

According to a PTI report, as many as 65,400 people have taken shelter at 450 relief camps in the state as their houses were damaged due to the downpour.



Around 17 lakh people have been affected in the northeastern state, the official said. Over 750 people have been evacuated all over the state, the Assam Rifles said in a release