Legal Professionals Get Training For Combating Cybercrimes

Doha: The Center for and Judicial Studies (LJSC) at the of Justice held three training courses for several legal professionals in various ministries and governmental agencies, during the period of August 18 to 22.

The three courses addressed provisions of the Qatari Anti-Cybercrime Law, judicial in the field of taxes, and provisions of the Qatari Civil Human Resources Law.

The course on provisions of the Qatari Anti-Cybercrime Law aimed to provide participants with legal and practical knowledge and skills in the field of cybercrimes, and to familiarise them with their types, methods of control, and the powers granted to the criminal investigator to investigate them.

The course also aimed to recognise the rights and guarantees of the accused in the investigation phase of electronic crimes by explaining and clarifying the nature and essence of electronic crimes and the penalties designated for these crimes as well as the forms and classifications according to the provisions of Qatari law and familiarising with the authority concerned with investigating electronic crimes.

The course also addressed criminal investigation procedures and handling of evidence, the powers granted to cybercrime investigation authorities and the obstacles they face and an overview of the rights and guarantees of the accused during the cybercrime investigation phase.

To strengthen the understanding of the course topics, the course curriculum included four topics that were identified by referring to the Anti-Cybercrime Law issued by Law No. 14 of 2014, and the texts of the Criminal Procedure Law issued by Law No. 23 of 2004 and its amendments.

The course on Qatari Civil Human Resources Law aimed to develop the legal and practical knowledge, skills and capabilities of participants in the field of Qatari Civil Human Resources Law, by stating and explaining the provisions and general principles of the law, the provisions and controls related to appointment in the public service among others.

The LJSC's course on judicial police in the field of taxes aimed to develop the legal and practical skills of the course participants in the field of judicial control granted to some employees of the General Tax Authority (GTA), and to familiarise them with the tasks of the judicial control officer with jurisdiction in that field.

The course aimed to achieve that by explaining the nature of judicial police, distinction between judicial police officers with general jurisdiction and judicial police officers with special jurisdiction, in addition to explaining the general jurisdictions of judicial police officers, with the awareness of the provisions of the Income Tax Law, the provisions of the Selective Tax Law, and the tasks of judicial police officers with special jurisdiction in the field of taxes.

Director of the LJSC at the Ministry of Justice Dr. Saleh Ali Al Fadala stressed the significance of these specialised training courses in developing the legal skills of legal researchers and specialists as well as the legal and practical skills of participants in these courses, and maximising their benefit for the benefit of ministries and government institutions that designed these courses to meet their training needs.

He pointed out that the judicial police course was designed specifically for employees of the GTA, within the framework of legal cooperation and partnership in the field of training and qualification between LJSC at the Ministry of Justice and various governmental bodies and institutions.