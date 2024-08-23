Azerbaijan's Chief Of General Staff Visits Kazakhstan For Military Exercises And Talks
Date
8/23/2024 2:15:40 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Nazrin Abdul
Read more
On August 23, the First Deputy Minister of Defense and Chief of
the General Staff of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces, Colonel General
Karim Valiyev, began his visit to Kazakhstan,
Azernews reports.
According to reports from the Ministry of Defense, during the
visit, a tactical episode of the joint tactical-special exercise
"Altın Kıran – 2024" ("Golden Eagle – 2024"), in which Azerbaijani
military personnel are participating, will be observed.
Additionally, the prospects for the development of cooperation
between the two countries in the areas of military,
military-technical, and military education will be discussed.
MENAFN23082024000195011045ID1108592563
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.