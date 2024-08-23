عربي


Azerbaijan's Chief Of General Staff Visits Kazakhstan For Military Exercises And Talks

Azerbaijan's Chief Of General Staff Visits Kazakhstan For Military Exercises And Talks


8/23/2024 2:15:40 AM

On August 23, the First Deputy Minister of Defense and Chief of the General Staff of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces, Colonel General Karim Valiyev, began his visit to Kazakhstan, Azernews reports.

According to reports from the Ministry of Defense, during the visit, a tactical episode of the joint tactical-special exercise "Altın Kıran – 2024" ("Golden Eagle – 2024"), in which Azerbaijani military personnel are participating, will be observed. Additionally, the prospects for the development of cooperation between the two countries in the areas of military, military-technical, and military education will be discussed.

