'Lekhwiya's Ashbal' Summer Camp Concludes

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: Under the patronage and attendance of the of Interior and Commander of the Internal Security Force (Lekhwiya) H E Khalifa bin Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani, the summer camp“Lekhwiya's Ashbal” (juniors) concluded yesterday.

Held from August 4 to 22, the summer camp was organised by Lekhwiya alongside the of Justice and the Museum of Islamic Art (MIA).

The closing ceremony was also attended by Minister of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs H E Ghanem bin Shaheen Al Ghanim, Minister of Education and Higher Education H E Buthaina bint Ali Al Jabr Al Nuaimi, Minister of Justice and Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs H E Ibrahim bin Ali Al Mohannadi, in addition to several officials and officers from the Ministry of Interior and Lekhwiya.

The young participants of“Lekhwiya's Ashbal” presented all the training they received at the closing ceremony showcasing professionalism, focused planning, and efficient training.

The summer camp included various training programmes covering 90 hours, including military training, physical fitness, self-defence, first aid, horse riding, swimming, mountain climbing, riot control, storming and hostage rescue, people protection, shooting, hurdle jumping, skydiving, and religious, cultural, awareness and health lectures, as well as tours of Lekhwiya's fields and facilities.

“Lekhwiya's Ashbal” aimed to instil values and principles that embody the meanings of loyalty, belonging, sacrifice and love of the homeland, and to familiarize students with the tasks and duties of Lekhwiya and its role in maintaining Qatar's security.