Ukraine's Advances In Kursk Region Jeopardize Putin's Legitimacy - Canadian Expert

That's according to Andres Kazekamp, ​​a professor at the Munk School of Global Affairs at the University of Toronto, who spoke on CBC Radio.

Putin likely feels that his own and are in jeopardy, the scholar believes. As the Russian president portrays himself as the defender of his people and the Russian Empire as such, the way the Ukrainians humiliate him naturally puts pressure on him, the expert adds.

He noted that Putin tends to avoid publicity when things don't go his way. During the first few days of the Ukrainian raid, Putin was nowhere to be seen in public as he had no answers to offer. In general, he was caught off guard, Kazekamp said.

The expert believes the only way to peace is through Ukraine's victory on the battlefield.

The ongoing war is not about the territory, he stressed, as the Russians seek complete domination over Ukraine.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, Ukraine's Defense Forces are pursuing an offensive in Russia's Kursk region, having already gained control of over 1,000 square kilometers and more than 80 settlements.

