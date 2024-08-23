Italian Ambassador, UGCC Head Discuss Law Banning Russian Church In Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ambassador of Italy Carlo Formosa and His Beatitude Sviatoslav (Shevchuk), Major Archbishop of Kyiv-Halych, Head of the Ukrainian Greek-Catholic Church (UGCC), have discussed the humanitarian activities of the UGCC in times of war and the recently adopted law banning the Russian church in Ukraine.

That's according to the website of the Italian Embassy in Ukraine, Ukrinform reports.

“Referring to the new Ukrainian law restricting the activities of religious organizations associated with Russia, the Archbishop recalled one of the principles that all Ukrainian Churches adhere to: the right and duty of the state to guarantee national security in the face of the risks of using religious organizations by the aggressor country for its own purposes,” the diplomatic mission said.

The Ambassador and the Archbishop agreed that freedom of religion and peace are the key to the future of Ukraine and its people.

At the meeting, they also discussed the humanitarian activities of the UGCC in the context of Russian aggression and the important role of the Apostolic Exarchate in supporting the Ukrainian community living in Italy.

As reported by Ukrinform, on August 20, the Verkhovna Rada approved the Law“On the Protection of the Constitutional Order in the Field of Activities of Religious Organizations”, which bans the activities of religious organizations associated with Russia in Ukraine.

