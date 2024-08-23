German Support For Ukraine Not To Wane - Lawmaker

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Bundestag member from the Social Party, Ralf Stegner, stressed that Germany's support for Ukraine would not shrink decrease under any circumstances.

This was reported by the Ukrainian President's Office following the politician's meeting with the deputy chief of the Office, Iryna Mudra, Ukrinform saw.

Stegner arrived in Ukraine for a visit for the first time in more than 10 years.

During the meeting, the parties discussed security, economic, diplomatic, and cooperation between Germany and Ukraine.

The deputy head of the President's Office thanked the people and government of Germany for their constant support. She emphasized the importance of completing the work on establishing an international compensation facility and a special international tribunal for the crime of aggression as soon as possible.

The member of the Bundestag noted Ukraine's ratification of the Rome Statute.

He also supported the transfer of Russia's frozen sovereign assets to the international compensation facility. According to Stegner, the move is in the interests of all European countries.

The parties agreed that their meeting was an important step toward broader dialogue and cooperation between the two countries.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, Germany plans to transfer several more air defense systems, Gepard anti-aircraft tanks, and Leopard main battle tanks to Ukraine by the end of this year.