Russia's War Casualties Up By 1,190 In Past Day

8/23/2024 2:15:43 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Since the full-scale invasion, 605,330 have been wounded or killed in action, including 1,190 in the past day alone.
That's according to the estimates updated by the General Staff of Ukraine's armed forces as of Friday morning, reports Ukrinform.
Also, Ukraine's Defense Forces destroyed 8,533 tanks (+4 in the past day), 16,599 (+32) armored fighting vehicles, 17,307 (+45) artillery systems, 1,167 (+1) multiple rocket launchers, 932 (+ 1) air defense systems, 367 warplanes, 328 helicopters, 14,025 (+27) UAVs, 2,442 cruise missiles, 28 warships/cutters, a submarine, 23,329 (+49) vehicles and fuel tankers, and 2,910 (+6) units of specialized equipment.
The incoming reports on enemy losses are being verified.
As Ukrinform reported earlier, as of the evening of August 22, a total 135 combat clashes took place at the front. In the Pokrovsk axis, the enemy suffered over 300 casualties.
