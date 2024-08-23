'Not Everyone Is....', Tovino Thomas Defends Malayalam Film Industry Amidst Hema Committee Reports

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Malayalam Tovino Thomas expressed his disappointment as the Malayalam faces scrutiny following revelations from the Justice Hema Committee report. In a recent interview, Tovino shared that he was approached by the commission to discuss his films. While acknowledging the issues highlighted by the report, Tovino pointed out that such problems are not unique to the Malayalam film industry but are prevalent in other industries as well.

Tovino mentioned that he had spoken to the committee, emphasizing that the focus was on the Malayalam industry only because the committee was established there. He explained that if similar committees were set up in other industries or sectors worldwide, they would likely uncover similar issues. The actor found it hurtful that people might perceive these problems as exclusive to the Malayalam film industry, as he is a part of it.

He clarified that not everyone in the industry is either experiencing or perpetrating such behavior. According to Tovino, the report highlights that some individuals have endured or committed these terrible acts, but it is not reflective of the entire industry.

However, Tovino also stressed the importance of punishing those responsible, as mentioned in the Hema Committee report. He asserted that anyone guilty of such actions, whether against men or women, should face appropriate consequences. Tovino emphasized that it is crucial not only to punish offenders but also to ensure that such incidents do not recur. He advocated for awareness and education systems to create a safer work environment for women.

What Is the Justice Hema Committee Report?

The Justice Hema Committee report has shocked the nation with its revelations. The report emerged from an incident in 2017 when a Malayalam actress was sexually assaulted, prompting the government to form a three-member commission. The commission, headed by retired Justice K Hema, also included former bureaucrat KB Valsalakumari and veteran actress Sharada.

The report, submitted to the government in 2019, was made public earlier this week. It investigates various aspects of the Malayalam film industry, including sexual harassment, lack of basic facilities such as women's toilets and changing rooms, pay disparity, and gender-based discrimination.