Thailand News: Nine Feared Killed After Plane Crashes In Chacheongsao Jungle
Date
8/23/2024 1:22:29 AM
(MENAFN- Live Mint) (AFP)- The aircraft went down in the jungle of Chacheongsao province on Thursday, and all on board were believed dead, Thai officials said.
Nine people, including two pilots and seven passengers who were travelling from Bangkok's Suvarnabhumi airport to Trat province, an area on the Gulf of Thailan known for its beaches, when the plane went down.
Also Read
| Mpox scare: Thailand confirms Asia's first case of new 'deadly' Clade 1b strain
"It happened at around 3:10 pm (0810 GMT). We are trying to find those missing, but we believe that they are all dead," Chacheongsao governor Chonlatee Yangtrong told reporters at the scene Thursday.
According to local media, passengers included four Thais and five Chinese including two children aged 12 and 13.
Also Read
| Thailand reports suspected case of new mpox strain
More than 300 military personnel and volunteers have been deployed in the search, and authorities have launched an investigation to identify the cause of the crash.
They have found some body parts, as well as pieces of the aircraft, authorities said.
Also Read
| Thailand gets youngest PM. Who is 37 years old Paetongtarn Shinawatra?
But heavy rainfall is hampering the search.
"We are not planning to stop until we find them, although there are some waterlogged areas," Chonlatee said.
MENAFN23082024007365015876ID1108592460
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.