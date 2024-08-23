Russians Taking Ukrainian Grain To Iran - National Resistance Center

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian grain is being transported from temporarily occupied territories to Iran.

Ukraine's National Resistance Center announced this on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

"The occupiers have created a new logistics route for transporting Ukrainian grain. In particular, agricultural products are being taken by train from the Luhansk region to the Caspian Sea and further to Iran," the post said.

At the same time, the Kremlin is not satisfied with a lower yield in the temporarily occupied part of the Kherson region, although the reason behind this is the destruction of the region's irrigation system by the Russians themselves following an explosion at the Kakhovka Dam, the National Resistance Center said.