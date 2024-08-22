Safadi, Iraqi Counterpart Discuss War On Gaza, Regional Developments

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - Deputy Prime and Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi and Iraq's Deputy Prime Minister and

Foreign Minister

Fuad Hussein discussed on Thursday efforts to stop the Israeli aggression on Gaza and de-escalate the situation in the region.

During a phone call, the two ministers emphasised that stopping the Israeli aggression on Gaza and all Israel's violations of international law and its escalatory measures are the basis for stopping the dangerous escalation that threatens the security and stability of the region.

The two ministers also stressed the need for the international community and its institutions to assume their responsibilities and take practical steps and firm positions to compel Israel to stop its aggression on Gaza and respect international law and humanitarian law.

The two ministers warned of the dangerous consequences of Israel's continued illegal actions in the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, the construction and expansion of settlements, the confiscation of Palestinian lands, attacks on Islamic and Christian sites in Jerusalem and settler terrorism.

Safadi and Hussein stressed their interest in strengthening relations and developing bilateral cooperation within the framework of the trilateral cooperation mechanism with Egypt.