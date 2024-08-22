Army Thwarts Drug Smuggling Attempt From Syria

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - The Eastern Military Zone, in cooperation with military security agencies and the Anti-Narcotics Department, on Wednesday foiled an attempt to infiltrate and smuggle quantities of narcotics from Syrian territory, within its area of responsibility.

A responsible military source in the General Command of the Jordanian - the Arab said that after intensifying search and inspection operations in the area, quantities of narcotics were found, and the seized items were transferred to the competent authorities.



The source affirmed that the JAF is determined to deal with any threats along the border fronts with strength and decisiveness and to thwart any attempts aimed at undermining and destabilising the security of the nation and terrorising its citizens.