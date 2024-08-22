PSD To Deploy 54,000 Officers To Support The Electoral Process

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - The Public Security Directorate (PSD) will deploy more than 54,000 officers and personnel, using technical systems, equipment and vehicles, to support the electoral process, PSD Director Maj. Gen. Obaidallah Maaytah said on Thursday.



Speaking during a security meeting, Maaytah detailed the PSD's comprehensive plan for the elections, which emphasises professionalism and neutrality to safeguard the electoral process and allow citizens to freely exercise their right to vote, confirming the readiness of the directorate to ensure the security of the 2024 parliamentary elections.

Maaytah also conveyed the greetings of His Majesty King Abdullah, the Supreme Commander of the Jordan Armed Forces-Arab Army, to the PSD's personnel, acknowledging their efforts in maintaining security and serving the public, the Jodan News Agency, Petra, reported.



He also praised their commitment and urged them to continue their dedicated work in line with the expectations of the leadership.

The importance of cooperation with all relevant bodies and compliance with electoral laws and regulations to ensure a smooth and successful election were emphasised as well.

The security plan outlined by Maaytah covers all phases of the election process, from preparation to the announcement of results, including securing polling stations, monitoring ballot transport and supporting electoral committees.

Maaytah stressed the need for vigilant monitoring and fair law enforcement, noting that illegal activity, such as disruptive gatherings or the unlawful discharge of firearms, will be dealt with firmly.

The meeting concluded with a detailed briefing by the Director of the Operations and Control Department, who outlined the key elements, phases and responsibilities of the security plan, as well as strategies for force deployment, coordination, traffic management and security communications.



This comprehensive approach aims to ensure a safe and smooth voting process in coordination with the Ministry of Interior, the Independent Election Commission and other relevant institutions, Petra added.



