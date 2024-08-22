Altitude Water COO Jeff Szur Returns From Water Distribution And Mission Efforts In Colombia

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Lauderdale Lakes, Fla., August 22nd, 2024- Jeff Szur, the Chief Operations Officer of South Florida's Altitude Water, has recently returned home after a multi-week journey to South America. One of his missions was to bring a powerful water distribution to Colombia.



During the days of August 8th to the 12th, Szur visited the Colombian City of Cartagena as well as the Island of Tierra Bomba. Jeff, alongside his Christian brother, business associate, and missionary friend, Ayinde Reid, joined together with Florida's Healing Hands of Hope Charities, in order to offer support and assistance to the region as well as evaluate how their water machines have transformed the school.



In December of 2018, Healing Hands of Hope Charities received a check from a generous donor to build a new school on the property of El Refugio (The Refuge) on the Island of Tierra Bomba. Prior to the building of the new school, a residence at El Refugio was converted into classrooms, in which to educate 18 children in the year 2022. In February of 2024, the new building was finally opened with the current enrollment of 25 children. The curriculum is a home school-based program taken from Calvary Chapel Academy Fort Lauderdale, Florida, and converted into Spanish. Thus, the children will receive a degree from Colombia and the United States once they complete high school. These programs are key to giving the children the best chance for success in life.



CCA Tierra Bomba now has enrolled pre-school/kindergarten age children, with hopes of creating a full academic program for all ages. Jeff Szur as well as Ayinde Reid traveled to the area to view the program and meet the students attending CCA Tierra Bomba. Both men were invited this year to celebrate the school's success and to meet the First Graduate, who will complete the program on September 20th, 2024; a cap and gown ceremony will be celebrated on that day for her. Jeff used his experience in programs using Atmospheric Water Generation, and Mr. Reid incorporated his vast knowledge of missionary work and church programs during this trip. Together they evaluated various programs to incorporate the Altitude Water AWG machines, to provide water and economic support for additional programs.



Jeff previously sold a T12 machine at manufacturing cost to Healing Hands of Hope Charities, to ensure that the Pastor, and local children had access to clean water on the Island of Tierra Bomba and will be donating a water machine for the new school, CCA Tierra Bomba. The first sale was to evaluate the best uses for the machines and to prove the concept of converting airborne humidity into portable water. The personal gift Jeff will make will be to exhibit his love for God, and his appreciation, dedication and commitment to the children of Tierra Bomba. He felt this beautiful new school needed a new machine which would give more people in the community access to pure water.



Additionally during this trip, Jeff visited Calvary Cartagena, a church dedicated to helping the local community by providing necessary resources for both their physical and spiritual needs. Calvary Cartagena also operates a school, which is affiliated with Calvary Chapel and Calvary Christian Academy in the USA, Jeff's home church.



The most important aspect of Jeff's excursion was meeting with local hotel owners and businessmen in Colombia to develop plans for a water distribution network. During meetings scheduled through the help of Healing Hands of Hope Charities and Reid, Szur discussed a network that will expand resources for the school and ministry.



"This recent visit to Colombia was an incredible experience, and it further solidified my hopes for the area's future," said Szur. "Seeing these children succeed, alongside their pastor, teachers, and families, truly warms my heart, and I am incredibly excited to continue providing support and water to the region. At Altitude Water, we are grateful to be in a position where we can enact true change and better lives across the globe. It's an example of the difference between charity (giving resources in one donation) versus effective charity (getting the community involved, developing programs, and identifying a theory of change that breaks generational curses). It follows our Mantra at Altitude Water that if someone is hungry and you give them a fish they eat for a day, but if you teach them to fish, they eat for a lifetime. Everyone deserves access to a secure source of water, and seeing how our machines have impacted people's lives is an indescribable joy."



Altitude Water, located in Lauderdale Lakes, Florida, is a leading manufacturer and installer of several types of Atmospheric Water Generators (AWG's) from residential and light commercial machines to heavy duty military-grade machines that produce water anytime, anywhere. The company's Chief Operations Officer is Jeff Szur. Since 2008, Szur has focused his career on improving Atmospheric Water Generator technology, and in 2009 he developed the first ozone purification machine in Trinidad before bringing his knowledge to the US market.



Szur's expertise is recognized by Ticker News, NewsPronto, The Weather Channel, Environmental Directions with Nancy Pearlman, Energies Magazine, Authority Magazine, Red Cross, US Marines, Camp Le Jeune; World Vision, Noah's Arc, Kuhului, Hawaii Mission; FootprintProject, Oahu, Hawaii; Maka Project, Cameroon-Jean-Felicien, Gacha Foundation,; Equador - Universidad de Catolica Guayaquil and the first Solar/Water Disaster Relief partnered with New Use Energy Solutions (NUE), a Phoenix-based manufacturer of mobile solar solutions.

