UAE Authority Issues Security Alert For Google Chrome Users

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) users in the UAE have been urged to update to the latest version of the free web browser, as the tech giant released security updates to address multiple vulnerabilities.

The UAE Security Council on Thursday recommended that Chrome users update their devices' browser to the latest version by Google.

"Google has released a security update for Chrome to address multiple vulnerabilities including a high- severity vulnerability that is being actively exploited in the wild," the authority said in a post on X.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

"The UAE Cyber Security Council recommends updating Chrome to the latest version and circulating this information to your .subsidiaries and partners," it added.

ALSO READ:

Dubai: Expat's Dh29 food order turns into Dh9,872 nightmare after phishing scam

UAE: Major oil company warns residents of fake job ads

Dubai: 4 jailed over part-time job scam advertised on WhatsApp