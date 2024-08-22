QNB Recognised As Qatar's Leading Trade Finance Provider By GTR Magazine

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: QNB Group, The largest institution in the Middle East and Africa, has been named“Best Trade Finance Bank” in Qatar 2024 by the Global Trade Review magazine.

QNB's selection for the title came as a testimony to reflect the Bank's commitment to ease the transaction between business through various e-channels for small and medium-sized enterprises and corporates. This is done through a comprehensive digital trade finance that significantly reduces processing times and enhances transaction efficiency.

In 2024, QNB undertook a major transformation of its digital trade finance platform, incorporating digital guarantees issuance and management, which marked a remarkable shift from physical guarantees in Qatar. Collectively, these initiatives are propelling Qatar towards alignment with global best practices in digital trade finance, enhancing efficiency, transparency, and financial inclusivity.

Global Trade Review is a leading news source, publisher and event organizer for the global trade, commodity, export, and supply chain finance industries.

QNB Group currently ranks as the most valuable bank brand in the Middle East and Africa. Through its subsidiaries and associate companies, the Group extends to more than 28 countries across three continents providing a comprehensive range of advance products and services.

The total number of employees is more than 30,000 operating through 900 locations, with an ATM network of more than 5,000 machines.