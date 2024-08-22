Hindu Teachers 'Forced To Resign', Brutally Thrashed In Bangladesh, Videos Spark Outrage (Watch)

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Following Hasina's resignation, Bangladesh has plunged into chaos, with Islamic radical elements unleashing a wave of violence against Hindus. Despite an interim having taken over in Bangladesh nearly two weeks ago, the situation is yet to limp back to normalcy.



Multiple videos of Hindu teachers allegedly being threatened, forced to resign and then brutally beaten up in Bangladesh are doing rounds on social media.

Also read:

'Kasam khuda ki faad deta tujhe...:' Elderly man threatens doctor at Delhi hospital (WATCH)

Iskcon Kolkata vice-president and spokesperson Radharamn Das on Wednesday shared a post on X (formerly Twitter), alleging that a Hindu teacher in Bangladesh was 'forced to resign' after facing mistreatment from former students. He shared his claims accompanied by a video.

"Another Hindu teacher in Bangladesh has been insulted by Muslim students he once taught and was forced to resign," Das captioned his video.

"Every day, thousands of Hindus in Bangladesh are being pressured to sign resignation letters. Their aim is to remove all 2.5 million Hindus working in Bangladesh. #AllEyesOnBangladeshiHindus," he further wrote.

The video shared by Das purportedly shows the teacher in an office setting, surrounded by a group of men who appear to be engaging in behavior intended to demean him. Two of the men can be seen attaching cigarette boxes to the teacher's shirt with a stapler, while the teacher looks visibly distressed and frightened.

Another similar viral video showed a Hindu educator surrounded by a mob while he signs paper. Later, the mob started landing blows and punches at his face, brutally thrashing him.



Das' allegations come amid rising concerns in India regarding the safety of the Hindu community in Bangladesh amid recent political changes. Sheikh Hasina's resignation and subsequent departure to India on August 5, after a period of unrest, has intensified these concerns. An interim government led by Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus was established on August 8.

Hindu minorities are bearing the brunt of this unrest, facing daily attacks that include vandalism, looting, and the rampant sexual assault of Hindu women. Although, on August 16, the head of the Interim Government, Muhammad Yunus, in his first direct communication with New Delhi, spoke to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and assured that Dhaka would prioritise the protection and safety of Hindus and other minority groups.

Also read:

Monkeypox vs chickenpox: Transmission to vaccine, 7 difference all MUST know