Permanent Representative Of Belize At UN Thanks Azerbaijani Government

One of the main principles of our foreign policy is ensuring
fundamental human rights and respecting the territorial integrity
of countries, Azernews reports, citing Carlos
Fuller, Belize's Permanent Representative to the UN, as he stated
this at the conference titled "The Path of Self-Determination of
the Island of Boneyra at the UN General Assembly through Baku,"
organised jointly by the Baku Initiative Group (BIG) and the
Boneyra Movement for Human Rights and Change.
According to him, the protection of human rights is a top
priority for Belize: "After decades of struggle, we have achieved
representation at the UN. Supporting the cultures of peoples, their
progress in political, economic, social, and educational fields,
combating abuses, developing self-governance, and assisting the
progressive development of free political institutions are the main
expectations and desires of countries that have suffered from
colonialism. The people of Boneyra need their concerns to be heard.
They are holding meetings with UN officials in New York and are
actively fighting. I would like to thank the Azerbaijani government
and the Baku Initiative Group for providing this platform and
bringing us together to hear the voices of various people in
Boneyra."
