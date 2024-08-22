Permanent Representative Of Belize At UN Thanks Azerbaijani Government

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Fatima Latifova Read more

One of the main principles of our foreign policy is ensuring fundamental human rights and respecting the territorial integrity of countries, Azernews reports, citing Carlos Fuller, Belize's Permanent Representative to the UN, as he stated this at the titled "The Path of Self-Determination of the Island of Boneyra at the UN General Assembly through Baku," organised jointly by the Baku Initiative Group (BIG) and the Boneyra Movement for Human Rights and Change.

According to him, the protection of human rights is a top priority for Belize: "After decades of struggle, we have achieved representation at the UN. Supporting the cultures of peoples, their progress in political, economic, social, and educational fields, combating abuses, developing self-governance, and assisting the progressive development of free political institutions are the main expectations and desires of countries that have suffered from colonialism. The people of Boneyra need their concerns to be heard. They are holding meetings with UN officials in New York and are actively fighting. I would like to thank the Azerbaijani government and the Baku Initiative Group for providing this platform and bringing us together to hear the voices of various people in Boneyra."