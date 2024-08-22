Boeing suspends test flights of its new 777X twin-engine jetliner

(MENAFN) has suspended test flights of its new 777X twin-engine jetliner following serious safety issues discovered during post-flight inspections. According to industry news source *The Air Current*, critical failures were identified in the components of three out of four test aircraft.



The reported issues involve the titanium thrust link, a crucial structural component that attaches the engine to the aircraft. After a test flight in Hawaii, one of the jets was found with a severed thrust link. Subsequent inspections revealed similar problems in two additional aircraft.



Boeing has acknowledged the issue, stating in an email to *The Air Current* that the company is in the process of replacing the faulty parts and assessing the component’s performance to address any issues before resuming flight testing.



The 777X, which features the largest and most powerful engines ever built—each nearly 3.5 meters in diameter and weighing 11 tons—has faced significant scrutiny. This incident marks the latest in a series of challenges for Boeing, which has been grappling with safety concerns across its fleet.



In a related development, the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has mandated inspections of Boeing’s 787 Dreamliner fleet. This comes in response to a March incident where a 787 experienced an unexpected mid-air dive, resulting in injuries to over 50 passengers.



Boeing's recent troubles are compounded by its recent legal and financial issues. In July, the company agreed to a USD243.6 million settlement and admitted guilt to charges of fraud related to the concealment of defects in the stability system of its aircraft, which contributed to fatal crashes in 2018 and 2019 that claimed nearly 350 lives.



The suspension of 777X test flights and ongoing investigations into Boeing’s aircraft highlight growing concerns about the company’s ability to ensure the safety and reliability of its planes, further intensifying scrutiny on its engineering and operational practices.

