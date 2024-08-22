Inspiring Brilliance: Qatar International School's Unwavering Commitment To Academic Success

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Qatar International School (QIS), a prestigious British school in Qatar, continues to make waves in the education landscape with its unwavering commitment to excellence. QIS proudly boasts outstanding academic achievements, dedicated and supportive teachers and staff, and an exceptional environment that have positioned it as a beacon of quality education in the region.

QIS was founded by the Owner Ali bin Ahmed bin Thani Al Thani and the first Principal, Mrs Griffin, in 1977, making it one of the first British in Qatar. From its very small beginnings 47 years ago it has now grown into one of the largest and most successful schools in the country with over 2,000 students on roll.

As a leading British school in Qatar, QIS places paramount importance on delivering a comprehensive and well-rounded education to its students. With a carefully curated curriculum that blends academic rigour with creative and extracurricular pursuits, QIS equips its learners with the skills and knowledge necessary to thrive in a globally competitive world. Over 70 nationalities are represented in the student body, making the school a truly international environment.

Since 2015, QIS students have achieved many world beating outcomes including Highest in Qatar, Highest in the Middle East, and Highest in World achievements from the Cambridge (CIE) and Pearson Edexcel exam boards for IGCSE and A Level examination results.

The Private Education Affairs Sector of Ministry of Education and Higher Education Qatar has extended its sincere congratulations and appreciation to QIS for obtaining the highest number of top grades in the world among private schools in the State of Qatar, as well as congratulating the school on participating in the 'Proud of You' ceremony recently held by the Ministry, in it's inaugural edition.

In 2015, the school received the highest possible grading from the Qatar National School's Accreditation programme, when inspected by the local Ministry. In 2020, QIS achieved 2 prestigious international accreditations. Firstly, it was judged to be 'outstanding' in every category of the UK Government's, British School Overseas (BSO) inspection framework; only the 3rd school in the world ever to have achieved this at the time. The school achieved this once again in 2023, showcasing the team's consistent commitment to excellence, a high quality of education and outcomes, and maintaining a healthy and efficient learning environment throughout the years.

Additionally, in 2020, QIS was the first school in the world to be awarded Council for International Schools (CIS) accreditation by a new fast-track process for outstanding schools. QIS also became the first and only school in the Middle East to be accredited to deliver OLEVI training courses straight from the UK, such as The Outstanding Teacher's Programme. The school also partners with many other world renown training providers to ensure cutting edge best practice and that quality training for staff is part of the QIS culture.

The cornerstone of QIS's success lies in its exceptional team of teachers and staff. QIS prides itself on hiring educators who are not only highly qualified but also genuinely passionate about nurturing young minds. The faculty's unwavering dedication to fostering a positive and supportive learning environment ensures that students receive the support they need to achieve their full potential.

