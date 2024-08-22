Vision International School: Qatar's Leader In Education

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Vision International School (VIS), a distinguished institution in Qatar, continues to set the benchmark for quality education through its unwavering commitment to excellence. Renowned for its exceptional academic achievements, dedicated team of educators, and outstanding environment, VIS has firmly established itself as a leader in education within Qatar.

Founded by Almuftah Group and International School Services (ISS) in September 2014, VIS began its journey with 225 students in grades Pre-K through 8. Fast forward to 2024, and the school proudly celebrated its 10th anniversary, now serving over 1,150 students from Pre-K through Grade 12. Unique in its approach, VIS offers co-ed Pre-K through Kindergarten 2 (KG2) classes and single-gender classes from Grade 1 and beyond. It remains the only school in Qatar providing an American international curriculum within a separate gender setting.

VIS is a proud Council for International Schools (CIS) member and achieved accreditation from the New England Association of Schools and Colleges (NEASC) in March 2023, further cementing its reputation for educational excellence.

At the heart of VIS's mission is a commitment to delivering an inclusive American curriculum that equips students for an ever-evolving world. Through authentic, collaborative problem-solving and independent learning, students at VIS cultivate a growth mindset and are encouraged to contribute positively to their communities. The school celebrates diversity, nurtures creativity and expression, and instills core values of ethics, empathy, and compassion.

VIS empowers passionate, lifelong learners who are driven to positively impact the world. Embracing internationalism, the school fosters a community where differences, values, and beliefs are respected and celebrated. This philosophy is embodied in the school's Expected Learning Results:

- Creative Individuals: Encouraged to use imagination and critical thinking to explore and address essential questions.

- Local Leaders: Inspired to take the initiative, demonstrate personal integrity, and positively engage with their community.

- Global Learners: Taught to understand and appreciate diversity, gaining a broader international perspective.

- 21st Century Learners : Equipped with the skills to utilize information resources effectively, enabling them to communicate, collaborate, think critically, and create using technology on both local and global scales.

What truly sets VIS apart is its commitment to offering a wide range of experiences and programs that engage students holistically-intellectually, physically, aesthetically, and socially. The school strongly emphasizes character development, fostering empathy, a sense of service, moral courage, and humility in its students.

VIS ignites a passion for learning by providing accurate and relevant student-centered experiences. With the support of caring and professional teachers who recognize each child as unique, students at VIS become deeply immersed in their education and find learning to be its own reward.

The school also instills global citizenship by celebrating the rich culture and traditions of Qatar and other countries worldwide. By viewing the world through others' perspectives, students develop a deeper understanding of human diversity while becoming more grounded in their cultural values and traditions.

Recognizing each student's unique learning needs, VIS offers a rigorous academic program that challenges all students to grow beyond their boundaries. The faculty is adept at addressing each child's distinct educational needs and capabilities.

Furthermore, VIS seamlessly integrates technology into its curriculum, enhancing learning opportunities and enabling students to explore new avenues for self-expression and discovery.

At the core of VIS's success is its exceptional leadership team, teachers, and staff. The school takes great pride in hiring educators who are not only highly qualified but also deeply passionate about nurturing young minds. This unwavering dedication to fostering a positive and supportive learning environment ensures that students receive the guidance they need to reach their full potential.

