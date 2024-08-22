Emirates Launches Elite Wine Learning Experiences For Cabin Crew

(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor)

Dubai: To enhance Emirates' unparalleled wine in the sky experience, where cabin crew invite customers to savour a collection of acclaimed wines and rare vintages, Emirates plans to further complement its world class service with the recent launch of bespoke wine courses for cabin crew; L'art du vin.

Providing cabin crew the opportunity to appreciate the value of Emirates' remarkable wine programme and ignite curiosity about the world of wine, the new programme was meticulously designed by the Emirates Crew Training design team and officially launched in June 2024 at the Emirates Cabin Crew Training College, Dubai. Taking place in a dedicated classroom that replicates a high-end lounge, there are three intensive wine courses tailored to varying levels of knowledge -

L'art du vin Introduction, L'art du vin - Business Class and L'art du vin - First Class.

With ambient music playing, the atmosphere of the classroom lounge is set with mood lighting, impressive displays of champagne, wines and glassware, and a selection of dedicated books on oenology and viticulture. Emirates cabin crew are invited to sit at the horseshoe shaped bar that emulates Emirates signature A380 Onboard Lounge to begin their learning experience. Each course takes up to 8 hours in the classroom and is complemented by study guides for at-home learning, an interactive app and detailed tasting notes. For each level of the course, Emirates cabin crew are invited to taste the spectacular onboard selection for themselves.



As part of Emirates continuous investment into people and product, more than 1,000 Emirates cabin crew have already completed a course, and Emirates aims to conduct the trainings to more than 22,000 additional cabin crew by 2026.



As part of Emirates' dedication to innovation and nurturing talent, participants receive a certificate of achievement after completing their course and the opportunity to apply for the next level during their career with Emirates.

Emirates' passion for providing the world's best means that customers in all classes get to experience exceptional wines.



