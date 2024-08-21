When Salman Khan Gave His Co-Star Bhumika Chawala Valuable Tips About Industry

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Aug 22 (IANS) A of Bhumika Chawla, who was last seen in the Hindi movie 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan', has resurfaced in which she was seen sharing her experience of shooting with superstar Salman Khan for 'Tere Naam'.

The archival video shared by Lehren, shows the actress talking about her trajectory, and how she had worked in Tamil and Telugu films before making her foray into the Hindi cinema.

She says,“Before 'Tere Naam', I had already done a few south projects in Tamil and Telugu. I have worked with producer Mr. Sunil Manchanda long back in ad films. Satish ji (Satish Kaushik) saw my film 'Khushi' and my performance and they got in touch with me and asked if you would like to work in 'Tere Naam' and I said of course, and it all just happened so organically and rest you know is a history”.

'Tere Naam' is a remake of the Tamil film 'Sethu'. The film was based on a real-life incident of a guy, who fell in love, lost his mind, and ended up at a mental asylum. Salman's portrayal of Radhe Bhaiyya in the film is widely considered to be one of his best performances.

The actress also spoke about her equation with her co-star Salman with whom she has worked in his home production, 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan'.

“Salman sir is really an amazing actor and person with so much experience..., he literally took me in as a little girl and he would always guide me how I can make my performance better... he helped with a few tips about the industry and how it functions. He is such a big star with a very giving nature and yes of course it was a great experience to work with,” she was seen saying in the video.