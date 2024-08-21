Andhra Pradesh: 17 Killed As Reactor Explosion Sparks Fire At Pharma Company In Anakapalle PM Modi Announces Ex-Gratia

(MENAFN- Live Mint) The death toll from the reactor blast in a pharma company in the Special Economic Zone (SEZ) at Atchutapuram in Andhra Pradesh's Anakapalli has climbed to 17, with approximately 33 others injured

President Droupadi Murmu , Prime Narendra Modi , offered their condolences over the loss of life in the tragic incident. The prime minister has also announced an ex-gratia to the next of kin of the deceased.

"Pained by the loss of lives due to a mishap at a factory in Anakapalle. Condolences to those who lost their near and dear ones. May the injured recover soon. An ex-gratia of ₹2 lakhs from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each deceased. The injured would be given ₹50,000," PMO mentioned in a post on X.

Presdient Murmu also offered her heartfelt condolences on the loss of lives in the reactor blast. She wrote,“Deeply anguished to know about the loss of lives in an explosion at a pharma company in Anakapalli district of Andhra Pradesh. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. I pray for speedy recovery of the injured.”





The incident happened after a 500-kilo-litre capacitor reactor exploded at a pharma company with around 200 workers still working at the time. Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has ordered a high-level inquiry into the incident and is expected to visit the family of the deceased and injured today.

(With inputs from agencies)