Smart City Networks Secures 10-Year Contract With Anaheim Convention Center

SCN's Continued Partnership to Enhance Technology, Connectivity, and Support at the Largest Center on the West Coast

- Mark HaleyANAHEIM, CALIFORNIA, USA, August 21, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Smart City Networks , the premier provider of comprehensive telecommunications and services for the convention in the United States, is excited to announce the securing of a 10-year contract with the Anaheim Convention Center . This contract, awarded through an open bid process, marks another milestone in the longstanding partnership between Smart City Networks and the Anaheim Convention Center, a relationship that has flourished since 1986.“Working long-term with the Anaheim Convention Center has been a rewarding experience, and we are thrilled to continue this partnership,” said Mark Haley, President of Smart City Networks.“The diverse range of events, from massive fan gatherings like Disney D23 to recurring conventions like Natural Products Expo West, presents unique opportunities to provide our exceptional, one-of-a-kind service and support to attendees and exhibitors. Our previous technology upgrades have set a new standard for connectivity, and we're excited to soon introduce Wi-Fi 6 to further enhance the center's network. This upgrade will offer faster speeds, increased capacity, and improved efficiency, ensuring that the Anaheim Convention Center remains at the cutting edge of technology."“The Anaheim Convention Center is the place where people connect for business, organizational advancement, or to come together around their shared passions,” said Tom Morton, executive director of Convention, Sports and Entertainment for the city of Anaheim.“Technology is vital to connecting, and our event organizers and attendees can meet with the peace of mind of knowing our spaces also are backed by world-class internet and data connectivity.”About Smart City Networks: Founded 40 years ago, Smart City Networks is the nation's largest provider of event telecommunications and technology in the convention industry. Smart City provides wired and wireless Internet services and phone services at convention centers and meeting facilities of any size and currently serves more than 50 convention and meeting facilities across the U.S., totaling over 20 million square feet of exhibit space. For more information about Smart City Networks, call 702-943-6000 or visit smartcitynetworksAbout Anaheim Convention Center: The Anaheim Convention Center (ACC) is consistently ranked as one of the top meeting venues in the U.S. in terms of its size, attendance, overall building services and amenities. The LEED® certified 1.8 million-square-foot ACC is the largest convention center on the West Coast. This ultra-modern facility boasts the capability to host mega-conventions, meetings, tradeshows and events with ease. ACC offers over one million square feet of exhibit space including three ballrooms totaling 238,000 square feet. In addition, the picturesque outdoor Palm Courts, Arena Plaza and Grand Plaza offer sunny possibilities for year-round special events, receptions and networking.

