PEET's COFFEE ADDS A LITTLE BIT OF SPICE AND EVERYTHING NICE THIS FALL WITH FIERY MOCHA, SPICED MAPLE COLD BREW AND PUMPKIN LATTE

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Peet's Coffee Unveils Exciting Fall Drinks, Exclusive Chicken & Waffles Sandwich, and a New Partnership with Ripple® Dairy-Free Milk!

EMERYVILLE, Calif., Aug. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As the air turns crisp and leaves begin to fall, Peet's Coffee is feeling spicy this autumn with the return of flavorful favorites and exciting new creations. Headlining the menu is the daring new Fiery Mocha , and the cozy new Spiced Maple Cold Brew Oat Latte , plus the return of the iconic Pumpkin Latte. Beginning today, August 21, these autumn delights are available nationwide. Get ready to fall in love with these sensational seasonal sips!

Fall Beverage Lineup:

Headlining the menu is the daring new Fiery Mocha, and the cozy new Spiced Maple Cold Brew Oat Latte, plus the return of the iconic Pumpkin Latte.

Continue Reading



Fiery Mocha:

A daring fusion of rich chocolate and notes of warming spices, creating a uniquely indulgent experience that's perfect for chilly days. This seasonal delight is available hot or iced.

Spiced Maple Cold Brew Oat

Latte: The cozy combination of flavored maple syrup and cinnamon brings a delightful sweetness and spice to your coffee, ideal for savoring the season. Pumpkin

Latte: Peet's Espresso Forte® and steamed milk, with the rich notes of pumpkin pie, topped with a sprinkle of baking spices. This essential autumn treat is available hot or iced and available as a plant-based beverage by customizing with a non-dairy milk.

Peet's is throwing a flavor party and you're invited! Grab a friend and spice up your afternoon with our BOGO 50% deal on the three feature fall menu drinks over launch weekend from August 24-25*. Buy one of any size and get another for 50% off, of equal or lesser value, hot or iced, at Peet's participating coffeebars. Double the fun, double the flavor-don't miss out!

"After a record-breaking hot summer, fall is finally knocking at our door, and it's time to turn up the flavor," said Jessica Buttimer, SVP of Brand & DTC at Peet's Coffee. "We're introducing daring new flavors like Fiery Mocha and Spiced Maple Cold Brew and bringing back our beloved Pumpkin Latte. They say, 'variety is the spice of life' and we've got something for everyone to sip on our menu this fall."

Introducing Ripple® Plant-Based Barista Milk:

Peet's Coffee is partnering with Ripple® Foods, a leader in dairy-free milk alternatives, to elevate coffee drinks nationwide with the new Ripple® Plant-Based Barista Milk. Crafted for an optimal barista experience, this new option provides Peetniks with a nondairy coffee beverage without sacrifice. Ripple® Barista Milk boasts a rich, creamy, craveable mouthfeel that's the perfect addition to any signature Peet's hot or cold offering. The Peetniks' feedback speaks for itself: according to a recent survey, 93% of customers would choose Ripple® again**. From 8/24-8/31, Peetniks can try Ripple® Plant-Based Barista Milk for free as a dairy replacement***.

"We are excited to partner with Peet's, a company renowned for its dedication to quality," states Laura Flanagan, CEO of Ripple Foods. "At Ripple, we share this commitment and are proud to bring our delicious, plant-based barista milk to Peetniks across the country. This collaboration underscores our mutual goal of providing exceptional, high-quality dairy-free options, while also supporting a more sustainable future."

Complementing the fall beverage lineup is the fan-favorite Chicken and Waffles Sandwich. This seasonal special features chicken sausage, bacon, and a sweet, spiced spread, all nestled between two maple waffles and topped with toasted gouda. The Chicken and Waffles Sandwich is available at participating Peet's locations nationwide. Also making its long-awaited return is the Vine & Walnut blend. Full of flavor notes of fall abundance, ripe fruit, and warm spice, this medium roast coffee promises to warm you up and be the perfect companion for your fall mornings.

Peet's Coffee's fall menu is available now at coffeebars nationwide. Embrace the season with our new drinks and exclusive food items, crafted to bring warmth and joy to your everyday routine.

*Fall Launch BOGO 50 – Buy one Fall Limited Time Offer Beverage (Pumpkin Latte, Fiery Mocha or Spiced Maple CBOL) and get one Fall Limited Time Offer Beverage of equal or lesser value for 50% off price. Offer valid from 08/24/24 to 08/25/24 at participating Peet's retail coffeebar locations and excludes peets purchases, Peet's locations within airports, supermarkets, and other licensed locations. Offer is not valid on any other beverages, food, drink, items, or merchandise. Cannot be combined with any other offer or discount. No cash value, and no rainchecks, adjustments, transfers or substitutions. Not valid on prior purchases. Non-negotiable. Peet's reserves the right to withdraw or change the offer's terms and conditions at any time, at its discretion, and without notice.

**Source: Ripple survey with 60 Peet's app loyalty users who purchased Ripple pre-set lattes (Feb-March 24).

***Try Ripple for Free – Add Ripple® Barista Milk to your prepared beverage for free, from 08/24/24 to 08/31/24. Offer valid at participating Peet's retail coffeebar locations and excludes peets purchases, Peet's locations within airports, supermarkets, and other licensed locations. Offer is not valid on any other beverages, food, drink, items, or merchandise. Cannot be combined with any other offer or discount. No cash value, and no rainchecks, adjustments, transfers or substitutions. Not valid on prior purchases. Non-negotiable. Peet's reserves the right to withdraw or change the offer's terms and conditions at any time, at its discretion, and without notice. Valid while stock lasts.

About Peet's Coffee

Peet's is Coffee for Coffee People. Founded in Berkeley, California in 1966 by Alfred Peet, the "Big Bang of coffee," Peet's Coffee® pioneered the artisan movement in the U.S. With rich, complex, superior quality roasts unlike anything Americans ever tasted before, Peet's influenced generations of coffee entrepreneurs and connoisseurs. Today, Alfred Peet's legacy lives on in every Peet's cup whether ordered online, selected at a grocery store or served in any one of the more than 465 Peet's Coffee locations in the U.S., China and the Middle East. Peet's Coffee is verified as responsibly sourced, per Enveritas standards. For more information, visit . Stay connected to Peet's: @peetscoffee on X , Instagram and

Facebook .

About Ripple Foods

Berkeley, California-based Ripple Foods is a leader in developing innovative and delicious dairy-free products. Using protein from yellow peas, Ripple Foods creates creamy and protein-filled products like Plant-Based Milk, Protein Shakes, and Half & Half. Ripple is a Certified Benefit Corporation whose products are vegan, certified non-GMO and made without the top 9 allergens.

For more information visit: and join the plant-based conversation with @ripplefoods on Instagram and Facebook.

SOURCE PEET'S COFFEE INC.