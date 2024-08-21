China's Laser-Armed Warship Heating Up Pacific Tensions

(MENAFN- Asia Times) China's latest move to mount a laser weapon on an amphibious warfare ship signals a bold leap in its naval capabilities, echoing global shifts toward energy-based defenses while ramping up tensions in the Pacific.

This month, The War Zone reported that China has equipped a Type 071 amphibious dock with a new laser weapon system.

The War Zone notes that the vessel, believed to be the Siming Shan, hull number 986, was spotted with the weapon immediately aft of the bow's 76mm gun, concealed under a dome-like cover when not in use.

The report mentions that this move mirrors the US and other nations' efforts to integrate directed energy weapons onto their warships, as seen with the USS Portland's Laser Weapon System Demonstrator.

The report says that China's laser system, details of which remain undisclosed, is expected to bolster defense against unmanned aircraft and small boat swarms, potentially including dazzler capabilities to blind sensors and seekers.

The War Zone states that the Type 071 ship, comparable to the US San Antonio class, serves as a test platform for the laser weapon, indicating China's growing interest in enhancing its naval warfare technology.

China has previously used laser weapons in a non-lethal capacity in the South China Sea. For instance, Chinese maritime law enforcement personnel used a laser weapon against the Philippine military in a series of maritime standoffs in June, focusing what appeared to be a blinding laser at Philippine personnel documenting the encounter.

Asia Times reported in February 2023 that the Philippines accused China of directing a military-grade laser at a Philippine Coast Guard vessel, BRP Malapascua, during a resupply mission to the contested Second Thomas Shoal in the South China Sea.

The incident, which temporarily blinded the Philippine crew, occurred soon after the Philippines granted the US more comprehensive access to its military bases. China's Foreign Ministry denied using lasers against the BRP Malapascua, asserting that the Philippine ship had entered the area without authorization.