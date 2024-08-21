Tourism Surge In Azerbaijan: Testament To Strategic Economic Development

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Nazrin Abdul Read more

In recent years, Azerbaijan has undergone substantial economic development across various sectors, with the tourism industry emerging as a particularly notable area of progress, largely attributable to robust state support. Despite its relatively small geographical size, Azerbaijan possesses significant potential as a tourism destination. The nation's rich natural resources, well-developed infrastructure, and historically significant cultural heritage collectively position it as a compelling prospect in the global tourism market. The recent implementation of key tourism reforms, spearheaded by President Ilham Aliyev, further underscores the government's strong commitment to advancing this sector.

In the modern era, as the exchange of information and goods between different regions of the world increases and the transport system develops, tourism ranks among the top sources of income for many countries. According to the World Tourism Organization, tourists are defined as individuals who travel outside their permanent place of residence for leisure, work, or other purposes, or who live in another environment for up to one year. The funds spent on international tourism each year exceed 1 trillion US dollars. When domestic tourism expenses are also considered, it becomes evident that the tourism sector generates significant financial flows.

If we examine the statistics, we can observe significant growth in the country's tourism sector. The Media Analysis Center (MTM) conducted an analysis based on official data released by the State Statistics Committee. According to this data, in the first half of the current year, 1,231,125 foreign citizens visited Azerbaijan, which represents an increase of 34% or 312,288 visitors compared to the same period last year.

It was noted that 69.02% (or 849,717) of the foreign visitors came for tourism purposes, reflecting a 41.8% increase (or 250,592 individuals) compared to the first six months of 2023. In the first half of 2023, this figure was 599,125, accounting for 65.2% of all foreign visitors to the country. Additionally, 319,712 foreign visitors came to Azerbaijan for purposes other than tourism. In the first half of 2024, those who visited for non-tourism purposes constituted 30.98% of all foreign visitors, totaling 381,408 individuals, 696 of whom were considered excessive.

This group includes individuals who come for seasonal, short-term, or long-term work, students, drivers and staff of public transport vehicles, employees of foreign embassies, consulates, and international organizations, along with their family members, and other foreign nationals residing in Azerbaijan for more than 90 days, regardless of their purpose.

It was reported that 35.79% (or 136,495) of the 381,408 foreign citizens who visited for non-tourism purposes during the first six months of the current year were Turkish citizens. Iran, Azerbaijan's southern neighbor, ranked second with 100,485 visitors (26.35%), followed by Russia in third place with 63,802 visitors (16.73%), and Georgia in fourth place with 22,145 visitors (5.81%).

The number of foreign citizens visiting Azerbaijan for tourism purposes increased significantly in the first half of the current year. A total of 296,132 tourists from Russia visited, marking a 25.4% increase (or 59,922 more tourists) compared to the same period last year. India ranked second with 117,306 tourists, representing a 154.6% increase (or 71,237 more tourists) compared to the same period last year. Turkiye, which ranked second in the first half of last year, fell to third place with 77,083 tourists, though this still reflects a 21.8% increase (or 13,819 more tourists) compared to the corresponding period last year.

In the first half of the current year, 69.3% (or 589,225) of visitors came for "leisure and entertainment," marking a 60.5% increase (or 222,012 more people) compared to the same period last year. The number of tourists visiting Azerbaijan to "visit relatives and friends" increased by 8.8% (or 10,655 individuals), reaching 131,462 people, which accounts for 15.5% of the total number of tourists. Meanwhile, 95,538 tourists visited Azerbaijan for "business" purposes, representing an 18.8% increase (or 15,113 more visitors) compared to the first half of last year.

As in the first half of 2023, male tourists predominated among visitors to Azerbaijan in the first half of the current year. Specifically, 60.44% (or 513,551) of tourists were men, representing a 27.8% increase (or 111,628 more men) compared to the corresponding period last year. Notably, in the first half of last year, men accounted for a higher share of the gender distribution among tourists, at 67.08%.

In the first six months of the current year, the number of female tourists increased by 70.5% (or 138,964 individuals) compared to the same period last year, reaching a total of 336,166. Despite the higher growth rate among female tourists, they made up 39.56% of all tourists visiting Azerbaijan.

In the first half of 2024, tourists visiting Azerbaijan spent more on transportation, with costs amounting to 714.2 million manats. Accommodation expenses totaled 315.3 million manats, accounting for 20.1% of total expenses and ranking second in the list of costs. Food expenses amounted to 299.7 million manats (19.1%), ranking third. In total, tourists spent 1.33 billion manats on transportation, accommodation, and food, which together accounted for 84.6% of all expenses.

Azerbaijan's tourism sector has demonstrated remarkable growth, fueled by state-driven reforms and strategic investments in infrastructure. The significant rise in foreign visitors, particularly for leisure and entertainment, underscores Azerbaijan's emerging status as a key player in the global tourism market. The country's ability to attract a diverse array of tourists, coupled with increased spending on transportation, accommodation, and food, highlights the sector's contribution to the broader economy. As Azerbaijan continues to capitalize on its natural resources and cultural heritage, its tourism industry is poised for sustained expansion, reinforcing the nation's economic development trajectory.