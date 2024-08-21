Iran, Kyrgyzstan discuss enhancing cooperation in ports, transit sectors

(MENAFN) In an online meeting held on Monday, Hossein Abbas-Nejad, Head of Hormozgan Province’s Ports and Maritime Department, and Nazarbek Kamaldinovich, Kyrgyzstan’s Deputy Economy and Commerce Minister, discussed enhancing cooperation in the ports and transit sectors. The meeting, initiated by Kyrgyzstan's Ministry of Economy and Commerce, aimed to explore and expand transit cooperation between the two nations.



During the virtual discussion, the participants focused on the potential involvement and investment of Kyrgyzstan’s private sector in Iranian port infrastructure projects, with particular emphasis on Shahid Rajaee Port. Abbas-Nejad expressed a positive stance towards Kyrgyz private sector participation and suggested establishing a logistics center at Shahid Rajaee Port. It was agreed that these plans would be further explored and solidified during an upcoming visit by a Kyrgyz technical delegation to Iran.



Kamaldinovich conveyed Kyrgyzstan's eagerness to dispatch a specialized delegation to Iran and urged the Iranian authorities to expedite and facilitate the involvement of Kyrgyz investors in Shahid Rajaee Port’s infrastructure projects. The goal is to streamline the transit of Kyrgyz goods through Iranian territory, enhancing logistical efficiency.



In a related development from July, Iran’s Ports and Maritime Organization (PMO) and the National Investments Agency of Kyrgyzstan reached a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to advance the development of Iran’s southern ports. This agreement, finalized during another online meeting, outlines the participation of Kyrgyzstan's private sector in these projects. The final draft of the MOU is expected to be signed during a visit by a Kyrgyz delegation to Tehran in the near future.

