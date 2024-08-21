Special Screening Of Documentary Laheeb Althalajat At Alaraby Television

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: A special screening of the short documentary Laheeb Althalajat (Flames of the Refrigerators) recently awarded the Silver Prize at the Arab and Television Festival in its latest edition in Tunisia, took place yesterday at the headquarters of Alaraby Television. The event was attended by a gathering of journalists and filmmakers.

The film Laheeb Althalajat (Flames of the Refrigerators) sheds light on a largely overlooked aspect of the suffering endured by the families of Palestinian martyrs due to the Israeli occupation's retention of their loved ones' bodies. The documentary tells moving stories of families who have been waiting for many years to recover the remains of their children and how this tragic waiting period affects their daily lives.

The film's producer, Khaled Doum, emphasised that“the production of this documentary aligns with Alaraby TV's commitment to delivering works of high humanitarian value that contribute to raising awareness of urgent human rights issues. It is an open invitation to the public to understand the reality of the suffering of the Palestinian people under the occupation, which violates all international agreements.”

Director Kamal Al Azraq highlighted that“the timing of the film's release coincides with the Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip, reminding us of the importance of documenting the systematic crimes committed by the occupation forces. Film-making is one of the tools of resistance, given its ability to rally solidarity and necessary support for the Palestinian cause.”

Following the screening, a discussion was held with the film's producer, Khaled Douam, and Dina Demerdash, Head of Documentaries at Alaraby TV.

They discussed the circumstances of the film's production and the importance of focusing on similar topics. Dina Al Demerdash noted that“the documentary exposes the various forms of targeting the Palestinian people and the oppressive practices used by the Israeli occupation to break their will. The retention of bodies is not just a tool for collective punishment, but also a bargaining chip used by the occupation when needed.”

The film's broadcast date will be announced soon, with an initial screening on Alaraby Television, followed by availability on its digital platforms.