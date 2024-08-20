Echo Global Logistics Wins 2024 Top Supply Chain Projects Award

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Echo was recognized for its insurance solution, EchoInsure+

Echo Global Logistics, ("Echo"), a leading provider of technology-enabled and management services, has won a 2024 Top Chain Projects Award from Supply and Demand Chain Executive and Food Logistics, publications dedicated to covering global supply chains. This award profiles innovative projects designed to automate, optimize, streamline, and improve the supply chain. Echo was recognized for EchoInsure+, a quick and easy way to get an extra layer of cargo protection for LTL, Truckload, Partial Truckload, Intermodal, International, Expedited, and Cross-Border shipments.

"It's an honor to be recognized for our technological and logistics innovations," said Sean Burke, Chief Commercial Officer at Echo. "Our solutions are constantly evolving to provide an enhanced logistics experience for our clients and carriers. EchoInsure+ allows shippers to equip their freight with additional protections beyond carrier standard liability to ship loads worry-free."

"EchoInsure+ is the natural next step in advancing our supply chain technology," said Jay Gustafson, Executive Vice President of Brokerage Operations at Echo. "Shippers can easily add freight protections to their shipments during the load booking process, and transport loads worry-free, secure in the knowledge that Echo has them covered."

"The past 12 months have seen companies within the supply chain and logistics space upgrade, enhance, adopt, and adapt in order to achieve greater efficiency along the chain. Their partnerships cultivated resilience and placed a spotlight on projects designed to make the supply chain space safer and more efficient," said Marina Mayer, Editor-in-Chief of Supply & Demand Chain Executive and Food Logistics. "And now, it's time to celebrate those projects!"

EchoInsure+ provides shippers with high-quality cargo coverage, cargo claims paid as fast as 10 days, zero deductible up to $10,000, broader protection with fewer exclusions, and full value coverage instead of limited carrier liability. Echo's support team also devotes prompt attention to settlement against both unpaid or underpaid covered losses with EchoInsure+, and saves shippers from financial loss or additional expenses with affordable coverage.

Echo Global Logistics, Inc. is a leading provider of technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management services. Headquartered in Chicago with more than 30 offices around the country, Echo offers freight brokerage and Managed Transportation Solutions for all major modes, including truckload, partial truckload, LTL, intermodal, temperature-controlled shipping and warehousing, and warehouse services. Named one of Newsweek's Most Trusted Companies in America, Echo leverages its proprietary, web-based and mobile app technology, analyzing data from its network of more than 50,000 transportation providers to help its 35,000 clients simplify the critical tasks involved in transportation management. For more information on Echo Global Logistics, visit: .



