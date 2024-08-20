Seoul's National Symbol Space To Honour Free Democracy And Peace

(MENAFN- IANS) Seoul, Aug 20 (IANS) The Seoul city on Tuesday said that it will turn Gwanghwamun Square in the heart of the capital into a national symbol space that represents free democracy, world peace and connects the nation's past and future.

The government said it will ensure the new national symbol space honours the dedication of U.N. who fought in the 1950-53 Korean War to protect freedom and peace and remembers the sacrifices that became the foundation for the nation's prosperity, Yonhap news agency reported.

The space will also convey those meanings to future generations who visit the square, the government said, disclosing public opinions collected on the project.

The government did not present any plan to build a specific national symbolic structure on Gwanghwamun Square, following its earlier decision to review a controversial plan to set up a 100-meter-high pole topped with the Taegeukgi, the national flag, there due to criticism over excessive nationalism.

The government said it will finalise the design of the national symbol space by year's end before completing the construction by September next year.