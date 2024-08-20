PEF-Q Event Celebrates Pak Independence Day

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Pakistan Engineers Forum - Qatar (PEF-Q) hosted a grand event to celebrate the Pakistani Independence Day on August 14. Pakistan ambassador Muhemmed Aejaz was the chief guest.

The programme commenced with a Tilawat by Abdul Hakam, followed by a rendition of the Pakistani and Qatari national anthems, Milli Naghma, by Mazhar Yousafzai.

In his keynote address, PEF-Q president Arshad Hussain, shared his insights on the latest advancements and trends in the field of engineering, emphasising the need for dedicated efforts to establish a strong foundation for future generations in entrepreneurship and innovation.

Ambassador Aejaz lauded the keynote speech, stating that the topic was“close to his heart” as he has always emphasised the empowerment of youth.

Advisory board member Riyaz Bakali stressed the importance of motivating youth towards innovation and technology. The event, attended by a large number of community members, dignitaries, embassy officials, and other guests, was hosted by PEF-Q vice-president Ahmad Javaid, a statement added.

