PDP Names Assembly Constituency Incharges Iltija Mufti Bijbehara Lead

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- People's Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti's daughter Iltija Mufti was on Monday named as the constituency in-charge for the Bijbehara assembly seat in Jammu and Kashmir as the party nominated leaders for various segments a day ahead of the start of the poll process.

The party nominated constituency incharges for eight assembly segments - seven in south Kashmir and Chrar-e-Shareef in central Kashmir's Budgam.

The party named Iltija Mufti, who is also Mehbooba's advisor, from the Bijbehara assembly constituency - a seat from where her mother had also made her electoral debut in 1996.

The seat is considered a stronghold of the Mufti family.

The party also named Abdul Rehman Veeri from Anantnag East, Sartaj Ahmad Madani from Devsar, Mehboob Beg from Anantnag, Ghulam Nabi Lone Hanjura from Chrar-e-Shareef, Ghulam Mohi-ud-din Wani from Watchi and Rafiq Ahmad Naik from Tral.

PDP youth leader Waheed-ur Rehman Parra has been nominated as the constituency incharge from south Kashmir's Pulwama seat. Parra unsuccessfully contested the recent parliamentary polls.

The notification for the first phase of the three-phased assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir would be issued on Tuesday.

In the first phase, 16 seats in the valley and eight from the Jammu region will go to polls on September 18.

The Election Commission earlier on Friday announced the assembly polls in Jammu and Kashmir in three phases on September 18, 25 and October 1, and the votes will be counted on October 4

Announcement Triggers Internal Backlash



The resentment is brewing among leaders and workers of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in several assembly constituencies after the first list of constituency incharges was made public by the party.

On Bijbehara Assembly seat, the former minister and senior PDP leader Ab Rehman Veeri has won four times consecutively since 1998 but he has been now asked to fight elections from Anantnag East (Shangus Constituency).

Several party leaders and workers said that they aren't happy with the decision as according to them, Veeri wasn't taken into confidence before taking this decision.

They said how come the party has asked him to fight elections from another constituency despite being aware of every nook and corner of Bijbehara assembly segment.

They said that party leaders in Shangus too aren't happy with the decision.

Nonetheless, a local news agency KNO tried to contact A R Veeri in this regard, but he was not available to comment on the issue.

In Shopian's Zainapora, PDP has made senior worker Gh Mohi-ud-din Wani as constituency in charge while former MLA and DDC member Aijaz Ahmad Mir has been dropped.

Aijaz Ahmad Mir said that he wasn't taken into confidence before taking this decision.

He said that he isn't happy with it and will take up any decision after discussing the issue with the workers.

