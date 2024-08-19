MFA Ukraine Asks Donors To Help Fund UN Humanitarian Response Plan For Ukraine In 2024

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine asks the international donor community to contribute to the proper financing of UN's Ukraine Humanitarian Needs and Response Plan 2024.

That's according to a statement published on the occasion of World Humanitarian Day, reports Ukrinform.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs paid tribute to the memory of the fallen humanitarian workers, volunteers, and rescuers, thanking and noting the importance of the further work of humanitarian bodies and organizations of the UN system in Ukraine to support the government's efforts to tackle the humanitarian consequences of Russia's armed aggression against Ukraine.

"We also express our sincere gratitude to the donor community for the financial support of the humanitarian response in Ukraine. In view of the urgent humanitarian situation, we appeal to contribute to the proper financing of the UN Humanitarian Response Plan for Ukraine in 2024," the statement reads.

Ukrainian diplomats drew attention to the fate of millions of Ukrainian citizens who found themselves in extremely difficult conditions and under constant pressure in the temporarily occupied territory of Ukraine.

"We emphasize the need to intensify international efforts to ensure humanitarian access to them in accordance with the norms of international humanitarian law," the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.

The ministry assured that, despite the burden of Russian aggression, Ukraine remains committed to humanitarian ideals and principles.

In this context, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs recalled that even in times of full-scale war, Ukraine not only asks for help, but also helps others. In particular, as part of the Grain from Ukraine humanitarian initiative of the Ukrainian president, Ukraine, together with international partners, has already sent more than 220,000 tons of wheat, flour, split peas, and sunflower oil to Ethiopia, Somalia, Kenya, Yemen, Nigeria, Sudan, Mauritania, DR Congo , Mozambique, Djibouti, and Palestine.

"Achieving a just and sustainable peace in Ukraine will significantly increase our country's contribution to global food security and international humanitarian response," the ministry emphasized.

As reported, on August 19, the world marks World Humanitarian Day.