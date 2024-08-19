(MENAFN) Russia has formally lodged a complaint with Germany regarding the ongoing investigation into the Nord Stream pipeline bombings that took place in September 2022. This complaint has emerged in response to a recent development in the case where a significant suspect, a Ukrainian diving instructor, managed to evade arrest in Poland. German prosecutors had issued an arrest warrant for this individual, but Polish authorities reported that the suspect managed to leave Poland before the warrant could be entered into the international wanted database. This situation has added tension to the investigation and highlighted issues with international law enforcement coordination.



Russian officials, notably Oleg Tyapkin, the head of the European Department at the Russian Foreign Ministry, have voiced concerns about the effectiveness and potential outcomes of the German investigation. Tyapkin has expressed skepticism, suggesting that Moscow is wary the investigation might conclude without successfully identifying the perpetrators behind the attacks. The Nord Stream 1 and 2 pipelines, which were targeted in these bombings, are vital for transporting natural gas from Russia to Europe through the Baltic Sea. The bombings occurred shortly after the onset of the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, further complicating the geopolitical context of the investigation.



The unresolved status of the investigation and the escape of a key suspect have fueled Russian doubts about the impartiality and thoroughness of the German probe. The Nord Stream pipeline attacks not only have significant implications for energy security and geopolitical relations but also for the broader context of international conflict and cooperation. The situation underscores the complexities and sensitivities surrounding the investigation, as well as the challenges in addressing and resolving such high-stakes international incidents.



MENAFN19082024000045015682ID1108575626