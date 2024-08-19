Donald Trump Suggests Cabinet Position For Tesla CEO Elon Musk, Signals Possible Elimination Of EV Tax Credit
(MENAFN- Live Mint) former President Donald trump expressed interest in bringing Tesla CEO Elon Musk into a potential future administration. Trump, who is running for re-election in November, indicated he would consider offering Musk a position of significant influence.
"Tax credits and tax incentives are not generally a very good thing," Trump told Reuters in an interview after a campaign event in York, Pennsylvania, when asked about the EV credit.
