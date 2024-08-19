Diia.City Special Regime Expands To 1,355 Companies

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) As of August 1, 2024, the number of companies registered in the Diia special reached 1,355.

The relevant statement was made by Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Finance, Taxation and Policy Danylo Hetmantsev on Telegram , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“The number of companies choosing the special legal regime for the IT has increased. As of August 1, 2024, there were 1,355 registered companies, of which 1,250 legal entities were active residents (compared to 807 and 769 companies respectively as of January 1, 2024),” Hetmantsev wrote.

In his words, in the first half of 2024, Diia resident companies transferred UAH 8.7 billion worth of tax payments. Most proceeds came from the value-added tax (UAH 3.56 billion), individual income tax (UAH 3.2 billion), and corporate income tax (UAH 1.9 billion).

According to Hetmantsev, 555 resident companies (44% of the total number) took advantage of the special taxation terms, having paid the distributed profit tax (9%) instead of the corporate income tax (18%). This generated UAH 49.7 million for the state budget.

A reminder that the Diia special legal regime, designed for the development of the IT sector, had been working in Ukraine since February 8, 2022.