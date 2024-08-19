One Killed, 11 Wounded In Israeli Airstrikes On Lebanon

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) BEIRUT/JERUSALEM, Aug 20 (NNN-NNA) – A member of Lebanese Hezbollah, was killed and 11 other people wounded yesterday, in Israeli in eastern and southern Lebanon, Lebanese military sources said.

The sources, who spoke anonymously, said that, an Israeli drone launched an on a car travelling on the Deir Qanoun En Nahr/Ras al-Ain road, near the city of Tyre, in southern Lebanon, killing a member of the Hezbollah.

The Israeli military confirmed in a statement that its aircraft hit Hussein Ali Hussein, identified by the Israeli military as a militant, in Deir Qanoun.

Hussein was a key member of Hezbollah's Rocket and Missile Unit in the area of Yarine in southern Lebanon, according to the Israeli military.

“In a separate incident, an Israeli warplane carried out an airstrike on a house in the centre of the south-eastern village of Taybeh, injuring five citizens, three of them critically. The injured were transported by ambulance to Tebnine Government Hospital in southern Lebanon,” said the sources.

In the Baalbek area of eastern Lebanon, six people were injured in an initial report, as a result of Israeli raids that targeted three Hezbollah sites, added the sources.

Meanwhile, Hezbollah said, its fighters targeted buildings used by the Zionist soldiers in the settlement of Shomera with rockets, and“hit them directly.”– NNN-NNA