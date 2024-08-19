Raksha Bandhan Celebrated With Fervour In J&K

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- The festival of Raksha Bandhan was celebrated on Monday with several temples witnessing a huge rush of devotees throughout the day. The sweet shops across Srinagar have also reported a significant increase in sales over the past two days.

Devotees thronged the temples including Shankarachariya temple here today to pay obeisance and pray for their siblings on this day.

The festival symbolizes the between brothers and sisters, and sees families exchanging sweets as a part of the tradition.

On the occasion, the Central Reserve force (CRPF) men in Srinagar also cherished the moment when the Jawans and their families residing here celebrated the day by tying the Rakhis.

The celebrations were witnessed at Srinagar International Airport where the families of jawans from 35th battalion celebrated the occasion with joy and zeal.

