Talks With Ukraine Impossible After Kursk Attack, Says Lavrov

(MENAFN- IANS) Moscow, Aug 20 (IANS) Russian President Vladimir has asserted that there cannot be any talks with Ukraine after its attack on Russia's border Kursk region, Foreign Sergey Lavrov has said.

"The president made it very clear that following the on the Kursk region, any talks are impossible", Lavrov said in an interview with local media.

Meanwhile, he refuted some allegations that the two countries made contacts mediated by a third party, claiming them as pure rumours, Xinhua news agency reported.

The top Russian also indicated that the entire process within the frames of the conference on Ukraine in Switzerland is unacceptable for Russia because "it is about promoting the Zelensky formula as an ultimatum."