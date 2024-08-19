US Sec. Of State: Israeli Occupation Agreed On New US Proposal

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) GAZA, Aug 19 (KUNA) -- US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Monday that the "Israeli occupation" has accepted a proposal to bridge gaps in ceasefire negotiations and the next step is for Hamas to accept ahead of further negotiations expected to take place later this week.

"The next important statement is for Hamas to say yes, and then, in the coming days, for all of the expert negotiators to get together to work on clear understandings on implementing the agreement," Blinken said at a press in "Tel Aviv."

Not only has Hamas not agreed to the proposal but negotiators are still working on specific details on how an agreement would be implemented.

Parties involved are also working to establish "clear understandings on how the different parties are going to make good on their commitments," the top US diplomat said.

Blinken added the push to finalize a ceasefire and hostage deal in Gaza has reached a "decisive moment," as he visited the Israeli occupation before going on to Egypt and Qatar on Tuesday. (end)

