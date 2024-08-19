National Library Of Medicine Selects The Gender Confirmation Center Website Content For Historical Collections

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Julianne Shirey, President of The Gender Confirmation CenterSAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, August 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Gender Confirmation Center, a pioneering healthcare practice specializing in surgical transitions for transgender individuals, proudly announces the inclusion of its website, genderconfirmationcenter, in the National Library of (NLM) historical collection of web content. This prestigious addition ensures the perpetuation of significant healthcare information provided to patients and the trans community. You can find the information on NLM's website here: Sexual and Gender Minority Health web archive“Over 10 years ago we created this website to help patients be empowered and sophisticated participants in their conversations regarding gender surgery,” says Founder Scott Mosser, MD. "I am really pleased that is of value to the community and is being recognized by the National Library of Medicine as a collection of content worth preserving.”NLM's mission to“collect, preserve, and make available to the public materials that provide crucial information in medicine and public health” underpins this inclusion. The NLM web archive collections are critical in maintaining historical records, ensuring that crucial information remains accessible. The Gender Confirmation Center prides itself on disseminating best practices for successful surgical transitions, and this recognition underscores the importance and impact of its contributions to transgender healthcare. Future generations will benefit from the invaluable resources and expertise developed by the Center.The Gender Confirmation Center's website inclusion in this historical collection highlights its role as a vital resource for transgender health information. The Center is dedicated to excellence and has a significant impact on the community it serves.“As President of The Gender Confirmation Center, we hope to provide the important information for our patients and potential patients to stay informed in their journey in gender affirmation care,” says Julianne Shirey.“We believe our center is at the forefront of providing transformational care for the transgender community.”

