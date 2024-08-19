'Will Break Fingers Of Those Blaming Mamata Banerjee': TMC Leader Guha's Shocker Amid Kolkata Horror (WATCH)

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) A major row has erupted in West Bengal after Udayan Guha, a in Mamata Banerjee's government, made a controversial statement threatening those who blame the Chief Minister and demand her resignation following the brutal rape and murder of a postgraduate trainee doctor at Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.

In a reported by PTI, Guha, who is the Minister in charge of the North Bengal Development Department, is heard saying,“Those who are attacking Mamata Banerjee, pointing fingers at her, and demanding her resignation will never succeed. Those pointing fingers at Mamata Banerjee will be broken and crushed.” The statement has sparked outrage across political circles.

Guha defended the state government's handling of the unrest following the incident, stating,“Despite provocations, the police did not baton charge when RG Kar Hospital was vandalised.”

He drew comparisons with past student unrest in Bangladesh, which led to political change, asserting,“We will never allow West Bengal to turn into another Bangladesh.”

The remarks have been met with sharp criticism from opposition leaders. Union Minister and West Bengal BJP President Sukanta Majumdar strongly condemned Guha's statement.

Speaking to ANI, he said, "Kitne logon ka hath aap todenge, ungli katenge... Crores of fingers are being pointed at West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee to resign. To ensure the safety of women in West Bengal, Mamata Banerjee must resign... I assure everyone who is protesting against the incident that the BJP is ready to give legal help. They should not be afraid."

In response to the ongoing controversy and demands for Banerjee's resignation, the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) has called on the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to expedite its probe into the murder case. TMC leader Kunal Ghosh stated,“Now justice must be delivered by the CBI. The central agency should provide all information in its case diary when the accused are presented in court on August 23 after serving 14 days in police custody."

Ghosh also accused opposition parties of trying to politicize the tragedy.“Only one arrest has been made so far, and that was by Kolkata Police. The Left and BJP are trying to divert attention by demanding the resignation of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee,” he alleged.